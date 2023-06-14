Tirupati: Civic body in coordination with TTD to take up widening of roads

Tirupati: Giving impetus for the widening of internal roads in the city, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy on Tuesday inspected 35 and 26 divisions where two roads were proposed for widening.

Abhinay Reddy along with TTD estate officials and municipal engineers first inspected the road in the 35th division adjacent to TTD administrative building for widening.

The road starts from KT Road passing through Railway Colony and joins with Leela Mahal Road for which the corporation required part of the TTD land. This road is very busy due to fast development of the city and also increasing population. The widening will help smooth flow of vehicles on the road and also provides an alternate route linking two arterial roads i.e KT Road and Leela Mahal Road in the city.

Later, the Deputy Mayor inspected the Nawabpet area where also the corporation requires a part of TTD land for widening internal roads in Nawabpet. The road starts from Tilak Road and passes through MG Katta and SKD Nagar which are very crowded areas but with narrow roads.Speaking on the occasion, Abhinay Reddy said that after the Master Plan roads, the corporation was now focusing on widening of the internal roads to ease congestion in the city. Already the Court Road was completed with the help of TTD providing part of its land in its SV High School (SP office) ending the traffic problem in the busy Court Road.

Similarly with the help of TTD, the corporation will take up the widening of the Bhavani Nagar road and also Nawabpet Road, he explained. The free left coupled with widening of the internal roads and the master plan roads will change the once crowded and congested roads into good roads in the city, he averred.