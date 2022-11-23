Tirupati: Civic chief Anupama Anjali pulls up contractor for delay in indoor stadium works

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali on Wednesday inspected the Indoor Stadium works, coming up at TUDA maidanam and Akkarampalli master plan road and directed the concerned officials to accelerate the works.

The Commissioner said the completion of Indoor Stadium, which was constructed under Tirupati Smart City Project, was much delayed and wanted the contractor to gear up the works for its inauguration. The Rs 6 crore stadium which has a slew of facilities including Shuttle, Kabadi, Basketball courts and also gymnastics, located in the heart of the city, will be a boon to youth particularly sports persons and would go a long way in promoting sports and games, the Commissioner said adding that efforts were on to bring the stadium ready for public use as early as possible.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Akkarampalli master plan road, one of the 12 master plan roads proposed by the corporation to ease traffic congestion in the fast-growing pilgrim city. Braving incessant rains, the commissioner along with Corporator Adam Radhakrishna Reddy and officials inspected the road works.

She wanted the officials to issue the TDR bonds to those whose buildings or lands are fully or partially acquired for the master plan road and also studied the buildings coming in the way of road.

She urged the officials to ensure drains on both sides of road for smooth flow of sewage and rainwater and wanted the town planning and engineering department officials to work in tandem for early completion of much-needed road for commissioning. Municipal Engineers Venkatrami Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Divisional Engineer Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.