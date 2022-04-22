Tirupati: Creation of sports clubs in villages on the anvil

Tirupati: Minister for tourism, culture, youth advancement and sports RK Rojasaid that the new sports policy will encourage the talent at village level and help in bringing out the hidden talent even from remote areas. She held her first state-wide review meeting at SV University senate hall on Thursday on sports development. The meeting was aimed at creation of sports clubs in villages for the promotion of sports.

Principal Secretary of tourism and sports Dr G Vani Mohan, sports authority of AP (SAAP) VC & MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy also addressed the meeting in which the CEOs, coaches and various sports association representatives of the state have participated.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that the proposed sports clubs will help in finding the talent from village level and motivate sports lovers to build career in sports. They will also help in the development of playgrounds at rural level. Similar meetings will be held at district level soon with all stakeholders and public representatives will be involved in the task.

By focusing from village level on sports development and encouraging the sports persons by providing proper training to them can bring several national and international medals to the state. The minister advised the sports associations to launch a hunt for the talented sports persons and motivate them. She recalled that during the last three years, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given top priority to the sports sector and provided Rs.4.58 crores incentives to 1471 sports persons under ' YSR kreeda protsahakalu' and Rs.4.72 crores to 33 sports persons who won international medals. Roja assured to establish special sports schools in Tirupati and Chittoor to train the sports persons.

Principal Secretary Vani Mohan said that people can stay fit and healthy by taking part in sports, yoga, meditation, running etc. The sports clubs will be set up from village level to state level with the cooperation of the education department. About 26000 sports persons took part in the SAAP league competitions held recently, Vani informed.

SAAP VC & MD Prabahakar Reddy said that from sarpanch to ministers everyone will be involved in the formation of sports clubs and full support will be extended to village sports persons. SAAP will move ahead with a comprehensive sports policy and all the tournaments being held at different levels will be brought under an organised setup. Every effort will made towards implementing the policy of 'sports for all – health for all', he said.