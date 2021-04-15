Tirupati: Defeat corrupt Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu, says Chita Mohan

Tirupati: Urging the voters to defeat the corrupt Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and also the despot Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the byelection for Tirupati Lok Sabha, Congress candidate Dr Chita Mohan said Congress alone is the choice for the voters as it can undo the injustice meted out by the Centre to AP.

Speaking at an election meeting here on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that thousands of people under the banner of Congress sacrificed their lives for freedom of country while former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid their lives for the sake of the country and asked is there anyone – father, grandfather or grandfather of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu or Narendra Modi families, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Earlier, a rally was taken out in the city which culminated in a public meeting at Nalugukalla Mandapam junction. Lashing out at Jagan and Chandrababu, he said how they got illegal assets worth thousands of crores. It is the Congress responsible for Y S Rajasekhar Reddy becoming the CM to enable his son loot, taking advantage of his position while the same Congress paved the path for Chandrababu to grow in politics and become politics. Both Jagan and Naidu betrayed Congress for their selfish-interests, he said and alleged both YSRCP and TDP splurging money to woo voters and already spent crores of rupees. He came down heavily on the Election Commission of India turning a blind eye on the inducements of two parties to win the election.

Vowing that his party will not allow privatisation of Railways, Banks and other sectors, he said the day is not far away for the people to chase Modi and Shah, handcuffing them.

AICC member K Pramila, party state spokesperson D Rambhupal Reddy and others also spoke.