Tirupati: Despite warnings, private hospitals continue to fleece Coronavirus patients

Tirupati: With no end in sight to the novel coronavirus infections and the cases have been mounting up with every passing day, private hospitals have been trying to take the best out of it to mint money. The hospital managements were desperately looking for patients after they were opened in July after three months following lockdown.



The government's decision to allow private players to offer Covid services to reduce burden on the government health facilities has become a blessing in disguise for them and they sieged the opportunity with both hands through which they started fleecing the helpless Covid patients.

Despite many warnings from the district administration, many hospitals have been collecting around Rs 2 lakh as deposit to get admission. DYFI district secretary S Jayachandra said one hospital has collected more than four lakhs from a patient from Valmikipuram, who approached them with throat infection. Finally, they said that he was Covid negative and there were many such instances. He said one hospital has collected about Rs 6.3 lakh for 14 days treatment from a Covid patient whereas another hospital had given a bill of Rs 3.8 lakh for three days treatment. These rates are abnormally high from the government fixed rates of Rs 9,800 per day for AC room with ventilator. District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and even TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy have been holding regular meetings with the private hospital managements and warned them against fleecing of patients.

In spite of this, the complaints were flooding to the authorities following which the Collector has issued a stern warning to two hospitals – Narayanadri hospital and Ramadevi hospital in Tirupati and issued notices to them demanding explanation from them on why their licences should not be cancelled in the wake of complaints on collecting exorbitant charges from Covid patients.

He also found fault with private hospitals for not uploading information of positive patients due to which the tracing of primary and secondary contacts was getting delayed. There were many complaints that many hospitals were not providing treatment under Aarogyasri.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam told The Hans India that the Collector was very serious on such complaints and those who do not fall in line with the government line have to face action. They have been in touch with private hospitals from time to time to take corrective steps.