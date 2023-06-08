Live
Tirupati: Devotees deride Adipurush director’s kiss to film heroine
Adipurush director Om Raut’s kiss to the film heroine Kriti Sanon while seeing her off in Tirumala after darshan on Wednesday morning near the shrine went viral on social media and also evoked widespread condemnation from the devotees.
The director, heroine and some others of the film crew offered prayers on Wednesday morning during VIP break darshan in Tirumala temple after the successful pre-release event in Tirupati, down the hills, last evening.
Many devotees observed that it is not proper on the part of the director, who is in Sesha vastram offered to him in the shrine, after darshan, acting in such a manner which is objectionable and hurt the sentiments of devotees. Besides the condemnation from the devotees, director’s kiss to the heroine, became a hot topic for debates in satellite channels repeatedly telecasting the footage continuously adding more to the controversy.