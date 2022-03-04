Tirupati: Enterprise Singapore officials laud Sri City's infrastructure facilities

Tirupati: Senior officials of Enterprise Singapore (ESG) Eileen Lee, Regional Director and Aarthi Balaji, Business Development Manager, (South Asia) on Thursday visited Sri City to study the excellent infrastructure facilities being offered by the SEZ management to the entrepreneurs for setting up units.

Sri City Senior Vice President (Marketing)Shivashankar gave them a detailed account on the unique features of the integrated business city, its world-class infrastructure and brisk pace of development, existing investor-friendly ecosystem and specific advantages of setting business in Sri City including the financial incentives offered by the state government. Impressed with the infrastructure and industry-friendly ambiance of Sri City, the visitors appreciated the initiatives taken by the Sri City management in developing such a large industrial park.

Eileen Lee stated that she was allured with the world-class infrastructure, business friendly ambiance and the potential business opportunities in Sri City. She expressed confidence that some of the companies from Singapore would consider Sri City for setting up business, in view of the number of advantages.

Commenting on the visit to Sri City, its founder Director Ravindra Sannareddy said, "We are very happy to have the ESG senior officials in Sri City. Interaction of this kind will improve the business ties between Singapore and India."