Tirupati: Ex-municipal chairman Sankar Reddy passes away

Tirupati: Senior leader and former municipal chairman Kandati Shankar Reddy passed away due to illness at Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital for a month and breathed his last on Sunday. The body was kept in his residence on AIR Bypass to enable people to pay last respects to the departed leader. Condolences were pouring in from a host of leaders and activists from all parties while leaders, activists from various political parties and his followers lined up at his house to pay homage to him.

Reddy, who was active in TDP and popular in the district politics, was a close associate of TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, remaining away from politics for the past five years. He served as municipalchairman for five years and also fought as TDP candidate for the Assembly in 2004 against super star K Chiranjeevi and lost in 2004. CPI national secretary K Narayana in his condolence recalled his long association with Sankar Reddy from his student days in SV University and his avuncular nature, encouraging young to come up in politics.

CPI district secretary Murali and party leaders also condoled Sankar Reddy death. TDP leaders including former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, Tirupati ex-MLA M Suguna, Chittoor district president Nani, Tirupati corporator Munikrishna and party leaders and activists also paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Reddy YSRCP leaders R Sridevi, N Raja Reddy, BJP leader Gundal Gopinath and many others also paid homage to Reddy and placed a wreath on his body.