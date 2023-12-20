Tirupati: Face issues boldly to achieve success, Kiran Bedi tells women

Tirupati: Women are playing a key role in every sector, pointed out former Puducherry Governor Dr Kiran Bedi, while participating in a meet and greet programme organised by the CII- Indian Women Networkat Amara Raja company office in Karakambadi near here on Tuesday.

Dr Kiran Bedi said women should face issues boldly and overcome the hurdles to come up in life. Only determination and grit will help the women to face the challenges and achieve success, she said.

On the occasion Dr Kiran Bedi was felicitated by CII-Indian Women Network members led by Dr Rama Devi who is also the chairperson of Amara Hospital. Dr Krishna Prashanthi and Dr Vanaja were present.