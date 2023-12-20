  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Face issues boldly to achieve success, Kiran Bedi tells women

Former Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi being felicitated by CII- Indian Women Network members at Karakambadi on Tuesday
x

Former Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi being felicitated by CII- Indian Women Network members at Karakambadi on Tuesday

Highlights

Points out that women are play key role in different sectors

Tirupati: Women are playing a key role in every sector, pointed out former Puducherry Governor Dr Kiran Bedi, while participating in a meet and greet programme organised by the CII- Indian Women Networkat Amara Raja company office in Karakambadi near here on Tuesday.

Dr Kiran Bedi said women should face issues boldly and overcome the hurdles to come up in life. Only determination and grit will help the women to face the challenges and achieve success, she said.

On the occasion Dr Kiran Bedi was felicitated by CII-Indian Women Network members led by Dr Rama Devi who is also the chairperson of Amara Hospital. Dr Krishna Prashanthi and Dr Vanaja were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X