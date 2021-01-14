Tirupati: Four injured in Jallikattu

Tirupati: Four persons sustained injuries in Jallikattu (bull taming sport) held at Anupalli in Chittoor district as part of Sankranti festival on Wednesday. The injured were shifted to Tirupati hospital by the villagers.

A large number of villagers participated in the Jallikattu organised in Annupalli on Bhogi day. In the event bull tamers participated from Yerravaripalem, Vedurukuppam, Chandragiri and RC Puram mandals.

The organisers made elaborate arrangements for the event and announced prizes on the forehead of bulls and cows to encourage the tamers.

In the event, farmers released more than 20 bulls decorating colourfully with ribbons and other decorative items. The colourful event was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm in Anupalli village of RC Puram mandal, 40 km away from Tirupati city.