Tirupati: Gandhi's non-violence still relevant today says P S Girisha

Tirupati/Kadapa: Rich tributes were paid to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, leader of Indian freedom struggle and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastry, on the occasion of their birth anniversary here on Friday.

Leaders of parties, institutions social organisations and individuals observed the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma and 116st birth anniversary of Sastry in the city. Paying floral tributes to Mahatma and Sastri, Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha said the Gandhian principals truth and non-violence were still relevant in the strife-torn society and declining values.

The Commissioner said the state government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to realise the dream of Gandhijis introduced the revolutionary Grama Volunteers system for decentralisation of administration and see that the welfare schemes like ration and pension delivered at their people's doorsteps.

In TUDA office, vice-chairman Harikrishna, secretary Lakshmi paid floral tributes to Mahatma and Sastri portrait and recalled their services to the nation. Celebrations were also observed at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam where Rector K Sudharani and Registrar DM Mamatha paid floral tributes to the statue of the leaders.

BJP state spokespersons G Bhanupraksh Reddy and S Srinivas recalled the exemplary role of Mahatma in the freedom struggle. While Rayalaseema Ranga Sthali members led by its secretary G Gopinath Reddy performed Palabhishekam to Mahatma statue in SV University. Former MLA M Suguna also among many individuals paid tributes to Mahatma. Sri City community also fondly remembered and paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Redsanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force personnel led by DSP Venaktaiah paid floral tributes to Mahatma portrait and vowed to work with renewed vigour to end the menace of smuggling of valuable red sanders. Meanwhile, Congress senior leader and CWC special invitee Dr Chinta Mohan after paying tributes to Mahatma observed a protest at his residence against the growing atrocities on Dalits.

He also strongly condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are on their way to Hathras (UP) to console the rape victim Manisha family.

AIDWA activists led by district secretary Sai Lakshmi took the occasion to protest the rape incidents in UP. After paying floral tributes to statue of Mahatma, the activists stood in silence at the statue condemning the UP government.

At Rayachoti in Kadapa, Government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, MLC Jakriya Khanam and YSRCP leaders garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bhadur Shastry on the occasion of their birth jayanthi.