Tirupati gears up for Mayor election counting with tight security

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with SP L Subba Rayudu and Municipal Commissioner Jayakrishna inspected the arrangements including strong rooms, counting halls, and reception centres at Sri Venkateswara Arts College here on Thursday and directed officials to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and error-free counting process.

The Collector directed election officials to maintain strict and continuous security at strong rooms where postal ballots are stored. He said there should be no lapses in security arrangements and that all procedures must be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission.

He also asked officials to provide all necessary facilities at the counting centres so that the staff on election duty do not face any inconvenience.

SP Subba Rayudu reviewed police deployment at strong rooms, reception centres, and counting halls and instructed police officers and personnel to remain alert and maintain round-the-clock surveillance. He said preventive measures should be taken to prevent any unwanted incidents and to ensure that the counting takes place without any disturbance.

Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, Election Deputy Collector Bharat Naik, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah , Smart City General Manager Chandramouli were present.