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Tirupati gears up for Mayor election counting with tight security

Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu and Municipal Commissioner Jayakrishna inspecting arrangements at Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati on Thursday
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Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu and Municipal Commissioner Jayakrishna inspecting arrangements at Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati on Thursday

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Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with SP L Subba Rayudu and Municipal Commissioner Jayakrishna inspected the arrangements including strong rooms, counting halls, and reception centres at Sri Venkateswara Arts College here on Thursday and directed officials to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and error-free counting process.

The Collector directed election officials to maintain strict and continuous security at strong rooms where postal ballots are stored. He said there should be no lapses in security arrangements and that all procedures must be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission.

He also asked officials to provide all necessary facilities at the counting centres so that the staff on election duty do not face any inconvenience.

SP Subba Rayudu reviewed police deployment at strong rooms, reception centres, and counting halls and instructed police officers and personnel to remain alert and maintain round-the-clock surveillance. He said preventive measures should be taken to prevent any unwanted incidents and to ensure that the counting takes place without any disturbance.

Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, Election Deputy Collector Bharat Naik, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah , Smart City General Manager Chandramouli were present.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Tirupati Local Body ElectionsDr S VenkateswarSri Venkateswara Arts CollegeTirupati Counting CentreSP L Subba Rayudu
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