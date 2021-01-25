Tirupati gears up for Republic Day fete

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is spruced up for Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday. Various major institutions including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Municipal Corporation, Tirupati Urban Police and educational institutions including six universities geared up to celebrate the 72nd R-Day celebration in a befitting manner.

The sprawling police parade ground in MR Palli in the city is spruced for the conduct of series events including police parade and guard of honour, feats by sniffer dogs and cultural programmes to mark the R Day.

While the open auditorium behind TTD administrative building is beautified for the celebration which will take off with hoisting of national flag by Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

Following the hoisting of tricolor, presentation of merit certificates to employees in recognition of their best services and various cultural programmes will be held.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy will participate in the R-Day celebration being organised by the Municipal Corporation.

He will also participate in the R-Day celebration in Gandhi Bhavan Trust founded by freedom fighter from Chittoor district for the propagation of Gandhian principles and promote values in the society.

The ground at the TTD Administrative building being decorated for the Republic Day celebrations in Tirupati on Monday



