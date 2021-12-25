Tirupati: Govt crackdown on film theatres goes on

Tirupati: The officials were dealing tough with the movie theatres in Chittoor district as part of the state-wide drive. So far, they issued closure notices to 52 theatres in a single day at different locations and said that it will be continued further on grounds of noncompliance of rules and regulations. The closure of many theatres which were screening big budget movies like Akhanda and Pushpa has kicked up a row in the field as well as among people.

The officials of revenue and other line departments have conducted inspections in movie theatres across the district and served closure notices which include seven at Madanapalle, four each at Kuppam, Piler, Punganur and Palamaner, three at V Kota and two each at B Kothakota, Kalikiri and Rompicherla to quote a few.

Speaking to The Hans India, joint collector (revenue) P Raja Babu made it clear that there are various reasons for issuing closure notices to theatres. Many theatres have failed to renew their licences for the last 4-5 years and more but were screening movies which was the major issue. Further, they have been collecting exorbitant rates for snacks and beverages. They needed to display the rates but failed to do so.

The maintenance of toilets in theatres was poor and not as per the guidelines. Theatre managements were not possessing fitness certificates from fire department, electricity, sanitary department, etc., which are the fundamentl reasons behind closure of theatres.

"We told them to pay the renewal fee first without which they are not legally entitled to run theatres. Most of the theatres have not renewed licences for the last 4-5 years which needs to be done immediately.

There are 76 theatres in the district out of which more than 50 have not paid the renewal fee," he maintained. Theatre managements should ensure display boards of the prices of eatables based on which the weights and measurements department may take action from time to time when they receive complaints from the people.

The JC also said that exhibitors along with former president of Telugu Film Chamber NV Prasad met him on Thursday evening and assured to pay the renewal fee immediately but want at least one week time to comply with other requirements. He, however, said that they should first pay the fees after which a decision will be taken.

A theatre owner said that managements have to take permissions from five departments to apply for a B-form licence which many theatres were not possessing. Though it is mandatory to get the B-from licence, officials would have given some time before issuing closure notices. All theatres have been selling tickets as per GO No 35 and there are no issues.

The closure of theatres will have an adverse impact on big films and on small theatres in small towns.

Small theatres may feel it burdensome to spend more than Rs 1 lakh to get all permissions from five departments at the existing ticket rates. Still, at least 7-10 working days' time would have been given for them, he felt.