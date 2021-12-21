Tirupati: Groupism in Nagari YSRCP wing comes to the fore

Tirupati: The internal bickering in the ruling YSRCP in Nagari constituency came to the fore on Monday on the occasion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday after the flexies which were put by MLA opponents were found damaged. The flexies were put by YSRCP leaders, who are the known adversaries of MLA R K Roja in Puttur with no photo of Roja were found damaged in Puttur leading to the followers of four leaders staging dharna demanding action on those behind the damaging of flexies.

The flexies put up in the name of YSRCP leaders including Vadamalapeta ZPTC member Murali Reddy, Srisailam Devasthanam Chairman R Chakrapani Reddy and Nagari YSRCP leader K J Kumar hailing the CM on the occasion of his birthday in which the minister from the district and other leaders were found not the local MLA photo, which were damaged allegedly by MLA Roja supporters. The three leaders along with another leader Elumalai alias Ammulu, YSRCP leader in Puttur reached the police station and lodged a complaint to Inspector Venkatrami Reddy, seeking him to probe into the incident and find out the persons behind damaging the CM birthday flexies.

Chakrapani Reddy, brother of Chenga Reddy, former minister and veteran Congress leader and KJ Kumar, former municipal chairman of Nagari and spouse of AP Ediga Corporation Chairperson Santhi are influential leaders in Nagari area while Murali Reddy recently elected as ZPTC from Vadamalapeta too having a good following in the party.

It is needless to say that the feud between Roja and the four leaders which has been going for more than an year is aggravated and came out openly today with the damaging of the flexies. It may be noted here that Chakrapani Reddy and Santhi got the coveted nominated posts though Roja was averse to their appointment with the backing of a powerful group in the party irking her.