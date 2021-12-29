Tirupati: Kabaddi fever grips pilgrim city

Tirupati: Entire pilgrim city reverberates with 'Kabaddi.. kabaddi' as various activities are being organised as a run up for the national tournament to be held from January 5 to 9.

: Tuesday witnessed various activities like rallies conducted by a few educational institutions, press conference addressed by Mayor and deputy mayors and unveiling of tournament banners.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that it is important to take the children to playgrounds for their physical and mental health. Kabaddi has been recognised as the official sport of the State and the prestigious tourney will see 40 men and women teams from 22 States. Everyone should cooperate with the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) to make it successful.

She said that a huge rally will be held in the city from Krishnapuram Thana to Indira Maidanam in which students in large numbers will take part. So far the response was very encouraging and all the denizens should take part in it.

Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana said only Tirupati Municipal Corporation has been organising such a major event at a time when the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'. Exhibition matches with 15 teams will be held on Wednesday evening. Additional Commissioner Haritha, corporators and co-option members were also present.

Meanwhile, Abhinay unveiled the tournament banners readied by Tirupati Chamber of Commerce. He said that the Chamber of Commerce will be arranging the banners in the entire city. Already, ESIC team from Delhi and Andhra women's Kabaddi team have reached the city and the players began their practice. Chamber of Commerce treasurer KV Chowdary, Madhusudan Rao, Hemachandra Reddy and others took part. In another programme, film actor Varun Sandesh unveiled the logo of kabaddi tourney at SDHR educational institutions on Tuesday. He was in the city as part of the promotion of his new film 'Induvadana'. He felt that students and youth should help promote the ancient sport kabaddi. Institutions chairman DVS Chakravarthy Reddy, its degree college principal A Usha and others participated.

Viswam school students also held another rally to promote the kabaddi tournament. School correspondent Dr N Veswanath Reddy, AAPS State president N Rajareddy, headmaster PC Subramanyam and others took part in it.