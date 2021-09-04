Tirupati: Land for proposed health city inspected

Tirupati: Towards setting up of health city in Tirupati, District Collector M Hari Narayanan has focussed on identifying the suitable land. Along with RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, he visited various places for the purpose on Friday evening. As part of developing health city, the government directed the district authorities to identify five acres of land.

For this, the Collector and RDO visited government lands at Mangalam, Peruru and Avilala and discussed on their merits and demerits.

Taking various aspects into consideration, the Collector will recommend the suitable land to the government so as to enable it to take further action. Hari Narayanan also made extensive inspections at Ruia hospital during the day and directed the authorities to initiate steps to increase beds to meet the exigencies during the possible Covid third wave. Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam and Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha were also with him.

The Collector expressed the need to increase basic infrastructure also in view of the third wave. As part of providing better medical care to the poor people, he directed the hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi to focus on the increasing the services under YSR Aarogyasri and to ensure the enrolment rate to reach 95 percent.

They also inspected the land in the hospital premises for the construction of new building with modern amenities under Nadu-Nedu. After inspecting the outpatient, orthopaedic and paediatric wings, operation theatres, oxygen plant, PSA oxygen generator plant and other wings, the Collector directed the hospital management to concentrate on refilling of oxygen from time to time.DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, APMSIDC SE Krishna Reddy, EE Dhananjaya Reddy, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Chandrasekhar, Dr Roja Ramani and CSRMO Dr Saraswathi were present.