Tirupati: Mayor Sirisha all praise for facilities at municipal school

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha expressed immense satisfaction over the facilities and other things including quality teaching at municipal schools in the city.

Mayor inspected Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Municipal High School located at Korlagunta under the 5th division in the city on Friday and spent some time and mingled with the students for more than two hours.

She also had her lunch along with the students which is being provided to them every afternoon under 'Jagananna Gorumudda' scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor exhorted the students to study well to excel in different fields. She also advised them to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.

She went through the notebooks of the students and explained to them some hand writing techniques. Later speaking to the media, she expressed satisfaction at the facilities being provided to students and the their attendance in the school. She however said there was a need to increase the strength of teachers as per the strength of the students. She pointed out the problem exists in most of the schools in the city as the nearby elementary schools have been merged with high schools.

Explaining the government's welfare schemes meant for school students including Jagananna Vidya Kaanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda etc., she called upon the school staff to ensure proper implementation of the schemes.

Local corporator Amaranatha Reddy, school supervisor Prabhu Kumar along with teachers, YSRCP leaders Suresh, Thulasi Yadav and others were present.