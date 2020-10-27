Tirupati: Minister Goutham Reddy all praise for Sri City MD

Tirupati: The minister for industries M Goutham Reddy said that world-class industrial estates were being set up in different districts in the state on the bench mark created by Sri City. He appreciated its managing director Ravindra Sannareddy for developing such an excellent industrial park. Addressing a digital conference on 'Destination Andhra Pradesh' on Tuesday organised by The Vizag Industrial Scan (VISCAN), he said that the new industrial policy of the state focuses on providing best-in-class infrastructure, zero-hassle set-up, skilled labour and creating an industry-friendly environment at par with international standards.

He added that Andhra Pradesh stands as No.1 in India in implementing the business reforms action plan (BRAP), which indicates ease of doing business, for the third time in a row. Government's strategy and initiatives to promote the state as an investment destination has a transformational impact on the industrial growth.

Ravindra Sannareddy appreciated the state government for embarking on a new journey of sustainable development with focus on infrastructure-led growth. Underscoring the need to develop world-class infrastructure for attracting investments, he highlighted the availability of the balanced mix of excellent industrial and social infrastructure in Sri City.

Group chairman Krishna B Kotak, JM Baxi, Hindustan Shipyard Limited chairman and managing director Hemant Khatri, VISCAN director Aditya Sabharwal and a host of industry and business leaders took part in the discussion. Toray Industries managing director Yamaguchi Masahiro and managing director Hasitha Premaratne, Brandix were among the other speakers at the forum.