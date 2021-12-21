Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy takes part in 5K Run in support of Kabaddi tourney

Tirupati: As part of building team for National Kabaddi Championship Tournament to be held in January, a 5K run was held in the city on Monday. A host of dignitaries including City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr Sirisha, Corporation Officials, sports persons from the city and youth in good numbers participated in the run held from Indira Maidanam to Nandi Circle near Kapilatheertham.

Before kickstarting the run, MLA along with Mayor and others made a step dance to the tune of the stirring promo song on the Kabaddi tournament igniting the ambience at Indira Maidanam The MLA who spiritedly led the run instilling enthusiasm to the participants also joined the chorus in singing the pro song 'Khelo Kabaddi....' highlighting the Kabaddi tournament which is being held for the first time in the pilgrim city.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said the Kabaddi tournament which is jointly organised by Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Smart City Corporation as part of the 75th year of Independence celebrations and stressed the need of promoting sports along with other fields like literature and spiritualism.

About 700 players including national level and international level from 22 states are participating in the tournament to be held from January 5 to 9. He observed the national level Kabaddi event was to give the much needed thrust to social spirit through sports.

Corporation Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Revenue Officer Seth Madhav, Srinivasa Sports Complex Administrative Officer Jayaramaiah and others participated in the run from Indira Maidanam to Kapilatheertham Nadi circle covering VV Mahal Road, KT Road and Anna Rao circle in the city.