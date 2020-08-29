Tirupati: MLA CheviReddy appreciates TTD's support in maintain corona care centers

Tirupati: Government whip and Chandragiri MLA CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy met the TTD EO AnilKumar Singhal and JEO Basanth Kumar at TTD Admin building on Saturday over seeking help from TTD in set up of few more covid-19 care centers in Tirupati city.

In this connection he thanked the EO, TTD and officials for extending their continuous support to curb covid-19 spread. He requested the TTD EO Singhal to come forward for setting up few more covid-19 care centers apart from existing Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, SV Ayurvedic Hospital and Padvmavathi Nilayam centers.

MLA appreciated the TTD officials work too in maintaining sanitation in covid care centers.