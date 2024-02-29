Tirupati: National Science day observed with theme of ‘Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat’

Tirupati : National Science Day was observed at several educational institutions in Tirupati on Wednesday. The day is being observed to commemorate the discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ that won Sir Chandrasekara Venkata Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

On this occasion, IIT Tirupati hosted a vibrant celebration that brought together experts, faculty, and young minds passionate about science. The event featured a range of engaging activities and talks, emphasising the wonders of scientific exploration.

Prof Rupamanjari Ghosh, former Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University and a renowned professor from JNU, New Delhi, highlighted the fascinating intersection of quantum physics and everyday phenomena, captivating the audience with her insights.

Around 100 students from neighbouring schools visited the campus to participate in the celebration. Dr Gouri Prasanna Roy (HoD, Chemistry), Dr Reetesh Gangwar (HoD, Physics), NSS Programme Officer Mahesh Kumar Mulakala and other staff took part.

At Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi inaugurated the celebrations and spoke about India’s rich scientific heritage and research innovation and inspired the younger generation to pursue their careers in science and technology. Dean, School of Science Prof P Sujathamma raised awareness about the importance of science and its role in improving the lives of people.

In SV University, the celebration was held with the theme ‘Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat’. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy underlined the importance of science as part of Viksit Bharat.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati marked National Science Day with a series of engaging and educational events. Eminent scientists, Prof L S Shashidhara, Director of the National Center for Biological Sciences and Prof Tanushree Saha, Director of the S N Bose National Center for Basic Sciences delivered talks on the occasion. The institute buzzed with energy as students showcased live experiments at over 50-60 stalls, captivating the audience with the magic and excitement of science.

A unique feature of the day was the presence of the lantana elephants, serving as a living example of biodiversity awareness. This captivating exhibit was a major attraction, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation.