Tirupati: Old mandapam near Alipiri Padala to get facelift with Rs1.36 crore

Tirupati : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said the dilapidated rock Mandapam near Alipiri Padala Mandapam will be renovated at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore for the benefit of devotees.

After inspecting the old Mandapam on Wednesday along with JEO Veerabrahmam, the TTD EO told reporters that kings had built two stone mandapams on both sides of the footpath of which one is in bad shape and in a dilapidated condition. The engineering department has given report on revival by reusing the slabs and pillars.

He clarified that when TTD renovated the Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala earlier, there was a malicious campaign in social media hurting the sentiments of the devotees. He appealed against such baseless campaign and warned of stringent action against such false reports.

Earlier, the EO explained and showed the damaged back walls of the Mandapam to mediamen. TTD CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EE Prasad, DyEE Prakash Babu and AE Balakrishna were present.