Tirupati: OP services at SVIMS, Ruia limp back to normalcy

Tirupati: The outpatient services for non-Covid patients in SVIMS and Ruia hospitals have been limping back to normalcy in the last 15 days. After Sri Padmavathi Medical College hospital attached to SVIMS has been designated as state Covid hospital and Ruia hospital was made district Covid hospital, they have completely focused on extending Covid services while attending only emergency non-Covid services.



With many doctors and other nursing staff infected by the deadly coronavirus in SVIMS and the entire area being exposed to the positive patients and their wards, the hospital stopped all OP services for two months and resumed only on September 14. Ruia hospital, on the other hand, has admitted only a limited number of emergency cases and referred many Aarogyasri patients to network hospitals.

The private hospitals also have restricted non-Covid services while some others have focussed on Covid services. With this, non-Covid patients had a tough time since lockdown in March-end and many people with serious ailments have died due to lack of timely treatment. Patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney, heart, etc., could not get the follow-up treatment during that period due to which their health conditions started deteriorating.

Since restoration of OP services in 13 super speciality departments in SVIMS, the number of outpatients is gradually picking up with around 400 patients visiting daily, said medical superintendent Dr Ram. It is around 50 per cent of the normal the number of visitors used to visit these super speciality OPs before the lockdown. However, outpatient services in other departments are yet to be restored.

In Ruia hospital too patients are availing services and getting treatment in all departments. However, the doctors have been referring surgeries to Aarogyasri network hospitals for now. Several private hospitals also offer outpatient services now with the downward tendency in the number of Covid cases which were being availed by those in dire need. A patient said that he has waited for almost four months to consult his doctor to know whether any changes in the diabetes treatment are required. Since the sugar levels are not coming down he preferred consultation now.