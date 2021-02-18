Tirupati: Patriotic fervour marks arrival of Victory flame

Tirupati: It was a time of pride and patriotism at SV University here on Wednesday evening as the city witnessed the arrival of victory flame of 1971 war. It was being held on the occasion of celebration of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', Golden jubilee of the iconic and spectacular victory of Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

On this occasion, the victory flame which was lit at National War Memorial in Delhi by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020, reached here on Wednesday and was brought to the SV University in a procession. During its 'last mile run' the flame was carried by eminent sports persons and finally received by Brigadier J J S Bhinder with full military honours.

In a ceremony held before the university administrative building, senior military officers and civil dignitaries, including the Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati commissioner P S Girisha, Urban SP N Venkata Appala Naidu among others laid wreaths in honour of the sacrifice of the gallant warriors.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Bhinder told the media that they will honour one of the heroes of Andhra Pradesh Major Gen C Venugopal who resides in Tirupati on Thursday followed by a mega event in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate. There are four such victory flames being carried in four cardinal directions and the southern cardinal flame reached here from Hyderabad. These flames will travel back to Delhi through various places by December 16, 2021.

Urban SP Appala Naidu said that the entire police machinery is proudly participating in the great event and the patriotic fervour can be seen in the whole city. Later, the dazzling performance of the military band received thunderous applause from the dignitaries and others present there.

The victory flame will be in the city till February 20 before proceeding further on its Southern leg of journey. On Thursday, the flame will reach the residence of Major Gen C Venugopal, a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Maha Veera Chakra (MVC) which will be presented to him by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Later, the Chief Minister will reach Police Parade grounds in the city where the mega event will be held and receive the victory flame on the dais. He will felicitate the awardees and address the gathering. On this occasion, the 1971 war audio visual clip and other war movies will be screened before the arrival of the CM. Cultural programmes will also be held.

Earlier in the day, civic commissioner Girisha and Brigadier Bhinder addressed the media at the Corporation office. They said that the Chief Minister will felicitate the three PVSM and MVC recipients from the state. While the 95-year-old Venugopal resides in Tirupati itself, the Chief Minister will felicitate the family members of Sanyasi Naidu of Visakhapatnam and K J Christopher of Kakinada. They appealed to all the citizens to pay tributes to the war heroes.