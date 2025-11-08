Live
Tirupati police commemorates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’
Tirupati: Marking 150th anniversary of patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ and to remember the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters, Tirupati district police department organised a special programme at police parade grounds here on Friday.
District SP L Subba Rayudu along with police officers and staff, sang the national song. The event was filled with patriotic spirit and active participation from all police personnel.
SP Subba Rayudu said ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a song but a symbol of devotion, respect, sacrifice, and the spirit of service to Mother India.
He said the song inspired Indian freedom movement and continues to ignite patriotism in every Indian’s heart.
The SP reminded police personnel that serving nation and ensuring public safety is a matter of pride. He added that such events strengthen patriotic feelings and remind everyone of their duty towards the nation.
Additional SPs Ravimanoharachari and Srinivasulu, DSPs Chandrasekhar and Chiranjeevi, RIs, RSIs and others were present.