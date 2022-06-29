Tirupati: Police destroy seized liquor bottles worth Rs 68L

Tirupati: Police Department has destroyed 32, 341 seized liquor bottles (6,797 litres) worth Rs 68 lakh using a road roller at Chinna Cheruvu on Gajulamandyam – Thandlam route in Renigunta mandal on Tuesday.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police had seized these bottles in separate incidents while they were being transported from neighbouring Tamil Nadu state and also from belt shop operators in rural areas in the district.

The operation of destroying the bottles was carried out in the presence of district Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy, Additional SP and SEB joint director E Supraja and SEB superintendent Swathi. Speaking on the occasion, SP Parameswar Reddy advised the people, particularly youth, not to involve in such illegal activities of transporting liquor from other States which will completely ruin their future.

Giving warning to the belt shop operators in rural areas, the SP said operating belt shops was also an offence and wanted the residents of villages to give information about the belt shops in their locality to police through dial 100 and the informer details will be kept in abeyance. The SP wanted the SEB and police officials to intensify the raids and search operations at entry points located in boarder areas to check illegal transport of liquor from Tamil Nadu. SEB Guduru superintendent Rajkumar, excise assistant superintendents Srinivasarao (Tirupati), Janakiram (Guduru), CI Arohana Rao and others were present.