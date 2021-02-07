Tirupati: President Kovind visits Madanapalle, Sodam on a day's itinerary

Tirupati: As part of his one-day tour, President of India Ram Nath Kovind participated in various programmes arranged by Sri M, spiritual teacher, social reformer and educationist and founder of The Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle and The Peepal Grove School in Sodam on Sunday.

After spending nearly three hours at the Ashram in Madanapalle, the President reached The Peepal Grove School at Gongivaripalle in Sodam mandal of Chittoor district. He planted a sapling of Peepal tree on the school premises and interacted with the students. He answered various questions posed by the students. The school encourages each student to think critically, creatively and independently to achieve academic and personal goals.

The President reached Sodam from Madanapalle by an IAF helicopter where he was received by the Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Collector M Harinarayanan and others.

After participating in the programmes at the Peepal Grove School there, the President was given warm send off at the helipad by the ministers and other elected representatives including MPs P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, MLAs Nawaz Basha, C Ramachandra Reddy, P Dwarakanath Reddy and N Vekate Gowda. DIG Kranti Rana Tata, SP Senthil Kumar, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Sub Collector M Jahnavi were also present at the helipad.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Tirupati airport by a special flight from Gannavaram from where he left for Chippli in Madanapalle by helicopter to receive the President. At Tirupati airport, he was received by officials and elected representatives including Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy.

After welcoming President Kovind at Madanapalle, the CM also left for Tirupati enroute Gannavaram.