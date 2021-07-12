Tirupati: RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy inspects land alloted for Survey Academy

Tirupati: RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy on Monday inspected the land alloted for setting up a new training institution 'Survey Academy' in Chennaiah Gunta on the city outskirts.

The state government in December last year alloted 42.50 acre land for the Academy which is one of the national level institutions proposed by the Centre in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release here.

The RDO inspected the site ahead of Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das official visit on July 15 as the minister is likely to visit the land to accelerate the setting up of the Academy.

Krishna Das is arriving on an official visit to Chittoor district on Thursday to review the progress of 'Resurvey of Lands' going on briskly in Chittoor district and is expected to visit select places to inspect the ongoing resurvey in villages.