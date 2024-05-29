Live
- Suravaram Pratap Reddy remembered on his 128th birth anniversary
- KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Announces Over 300 Aspirants For Karnataka Legislative Council Tickets
- Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted
- 3 fastest growing jobs for fresh graduates in India revealed
- Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History
- Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
- KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers
- Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post
- Poco F6 Goes on Sale; Deals and Discounts on Flipkart
- Khammam: ‘Stitching’ a path to financial independence
Just In
Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his birth anniversary
Former MLA M Sugunamma says N T Rama Rao will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, weaker sections and women for his outstanding contribution for their development
Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to legendary actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday. TDP activists, leaders, NTR fans and others participated in large numbers at a grand function organised on the occasion, cut a huge cake and distributed it to the participants.
The TDP activists led by Telugu Yuvatha district secretary Sridhar Varma and other leaders paid floral tributes to NTR statue at the TDP office.
Speaking on the occasion Tirupati TDP constituency in-charge M Sugunamma said Rama Rao will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, weaker sections and women for his outstanding contribution for their development. The women were able to get property rights for ancestral property on par with men, she said.
Tirupati TDP parliamentary president Golla Narasimha Yadav said NTR had a special attachment with the pilgrim city Tirupati and was responsible for its all-round development by setting up many health and educational institutions.
TDP leaders Sridhar Varma, RC Muni Krishna, China Babu, Munaswamy Yadav, Ravi Naidu, Vooka Vijay Kunar, Sindhura, Hemanth Yadav, Santhamma and others were present.