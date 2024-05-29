  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his birth anniversary
x
Highlights

Former MLA M Sugunamma says N T Rama Rao will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, weaker sections and women for his outstanding contribution for their development

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to legendary actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday. TDP activists, leaders, NTR fans and others participated in large numbers at a grand function organised on the occasion, cut a huge cake and distributed it to the participants.

The TDP activists led by Telugu Yuvatha district secretary Sridhar Varma and other leaders paid floral tributes to NTR statue at the TDP office.

Speaking on the occasion Tirupati TDP constituency in-charge M Sugunamma said Rama Rao will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, weaker sections and women for his outstanding contribution for their development. The women were able to get property rights for ancestral property on par with men, she said.

Tirupati TDP parliamentary president Golla Narasimha Yadav said NTR had a special attachment with the pilgrim city Tirupati and was responsible for its all-round development by setting up many health and educational institutions.

TDP leaders Sridhar Varma, RC Muni Krishna, China Babu, Munaswamy Yadav, Ravi Naidu, Vooka Vijay Kunar, Sindhura, Hemanth Yadav, Santhamma and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X