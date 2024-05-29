Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to legendary actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary on Tuesday. TDP activists, leaders, NTR fans and others participated in large numbers at a grand function organised on the occasion, cut a huge cake and distributed it to the participants.

The TDP activists led by Telugu Yuvatha district secretary Sridhar Varma and other leaders paid floral tributes to NTR statue at the TDP office.

Speaking on the occasion Tirupati TDP constituency in-charge M Sugunamma said Rama Rao will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people, weaker sections and women for his outstanding contribution for their development. The women were able to get property rights for ancestral property on par with men, she said.

Tirupati TDP parliamentary president Golla Narasimha Yadav said NTR had a special attachment with the pilgrim city Tirupati and was responsible for its all-round development by setting up many health and educational institutions.

TDP leaders Sridhar Varma, RC Muni Krishna, China Babu, Munaswamy Yadav, Ravi Naidu, Vooka Vijay Kunar, Sindhura, Hemanth Yadav, Santhamma and others were present.