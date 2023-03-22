Tirupati: Road accidents cause more deaths among youth

Tirupati: A community head injury awareness programme for the police staff was held at SVIMS on Tuesday commemorating the World Head Injury awareness day on Tuesday. SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma along with other senior doctors and police officers inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Tirupati traffic DSP Katamaraju said road accidents are the main reason for deaths in young children and youth across the world. By using helmets and seat belts while travelling, the deaths can be prevented and the police should try to educate the people.

Tirupati west DSP Vijaya Sekhar said as helmets cover entire face, head injuries can be prevented by 74 per cent. For this, the attitude of vehicle riders should change. Neurosurgery senior Professor Dr BCM Prasad said that negligence is the main reason for road accidents. SVIMS has various super speciality wings to treat any injury to any organ during accidents.

If any victim is brought to the hospital having a neurosurgery department within one hour of the accident which is called golden hour, there will be a chance to save him from death.

Neurosurgery Associate Professor Dr Venkat said, 16-25 age group youth were becoming victims of road accidents and in the country about 16 lakh road accidents were taking place annually.

Not following the road rules was the main reason for this. Associate Professor of Physiotherapy Dr Sri Kumari and others attended the programme.