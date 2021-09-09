Tirupati: Ruia hospital to set up new department for better physiotherapy care

Tirupati: Commemorating the World Physiotherapy Day, a programme was conducted at Ruia hospital on Wednesday to create awareness on the importance of physiotherapy in health care.

The physiotherapy unit of the hospital has conducted the programme which was presided by the Superintendent Dr T Bharathi.

Professor and HoD Dr K Naga Muneendrudu, Dr S Suresh Reddy, Dr A Madhusudhana and others took part.

Speaking on the occasion the doctors said that the physiotherapy unit is serving the needs of the patients of the hospital.

Recently, the Government of India has initiated a special project for senior citizens and transgenders under this project and a separate wing has been created with new equipment.

They said that there is a need for a separate department of physical medicine and rehabilitation for this hospital which is a statutory requirement by the National Medical Commission.

The proposals for this will be submitted to the Government of India and to the State government for consideration to include it in the Nadu-Nedu programme for the benefit of the patients of this region and the training purpose of the students.