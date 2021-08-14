Tirupati: Saikala Foundation, Ayush organise free medical camp

Tirupati: An NGO Saikala Foundation along with Ayush Department organised a free medical camp at Nakkala Colony near Tiruchanur on Friday.

They conducted medical examination to the locals including children and distributed Ayurvedic medicines Samsamanipati, Agasthya Harithaki and Chyavan Prash to each of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikala Fondation chairman Madhusudhan, who started the foundation for serving the poor people in the name of his only daughter Saikala, after her untimely demise happened at final year of her MBBS course, suggested to the locals of that colony to take care of their health without negligence.

He said the Ayurvedic medicines distributed by them help in improving immunity. Senior Ayurvedic doctor Vijayakumar explained to them about the medicines and said they are effective in the treatment of seasonal fevers, weakness, anemia, TB, pneumonia and ailments related to lungs. Foun daion members Damu, Rame sh, Sunil Naik, Hanumantha Naik and Divya we re present.