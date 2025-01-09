Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident

  • Menu
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during the issuance of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens at the Thitide Administration Building, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced decisive action against several officials for their negligence.

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during the issuance of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens at the Thitide Administration Building, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced decisive action against several officials for their negligence.

Addressing the media, CM Naidu expressed his deep concern over the incident and outlined the steps taken in response. "DSP Ramana Kumar has demonstrated irresponsibility in his duties. Consequently, we have suspended both Ramana Kumar and Goshala Director Haranath Reddy for their roles in this unfortunate event. Additionally, we are transferring SP Subbarayudu, JEO Gauthami, and CSO Sridhar immediately," the Chief Minister stated.

Naidu emphasized the seriousness of the situation, confirming that a legal inquiry will be conducted to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. The swift actions taken reflect the government's commitment to accountability and ensuring safety in future events.

