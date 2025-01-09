Live
- Venkatesh unveils ‘Boomerang’ first look
- Common Kite Flying Challenges During Makar Sankranti 2025: How to Overcome Them
- Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident
- Hans Zimmer Composes Music for Indian Cinema for the First Time in Sonu Sood’s Fateh
- itel Zeno 10 to ignite Entry Level Smartphone Market starting at Rs.5699
- GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders
- PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: New Magical Powers and Features to Explore!
- Man Caught Altering File at MUDA Office, Video Goes Viral and Concerns Raised
- Minister Boseraju Pledges Support for Forest-Fringe Tribal Communities
- Apple May Launch iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 17 Air in 2025 – What to Expect
Just In
Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during the issuance of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens at the Thitide Administration Building, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced decisive action against several officials for their negligence.
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during the issuance of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens at the Thitide Administration Building, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced decisive action against several officials for their negligence.
Addressing the media, CM Naidu expressed his deep concern over the incident and outlined the steps taken in response. "DSP Ramana Kumar has demonstrated irresponsibility in his duties. Consequently, we have suspended both Ramana Kumar and Goshala Director Haranath Reddy for their roles in this unfortunate event. Additionally, we are transferring SP Subbarayudu, JEO Gauthami, and CSO Sridhar immediately," the Chief Minister stated.
Naidu emphasized the seriousness of the situation, confirming that a legal inquiry will be conducted to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. The swift actions taken reflect the government's commitment to accountability and ensuring safety in future events.