Tirupati: Urban SP C Venkata Appala Naidu rewarded and patted a home guard T Siva Kumar at his office on Monday, who nabbed a thief risking his life.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Srinivasapuram on Tiruchanur road and the information about the thief, who gained entry into the locked house, was given by Locked House Monitoring System(LHMS) set up in the house when the owners left for their relatives house after locking.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Naidu said the staff in Command Control Room had received a beep from the house, alerting the concerned Tiruchanur spider blue colt Balaji along with Home Guard Siva Kumar, who reached the house within 2 minutes of receiving information.

After sensing the police movement, the thief in the house tried to escape and the constable Blalaji and Home Guard Sivakumar chased him through the dark streets and bushes. As constable Balaji fell while running, Home Guard Siva Kumar nabbed him.

Siva Kumar received minor injuries while the thief made attempts to come out of home guard's clutches. The other spider blue colts who reached the place, arrested the thief. The nabbed person was a habitual thief involved in more than two dozen thefts in and around Tirupati.