Tirupati: SP holds meeting with auto, taxi drivers on safety norms

Tirupati: With Covid cases swelling in the pilgrim city, Tirupati urban police intensified their efforts to contain the fast spreading infections. Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu held a meeting here on Friday on the strict adherence of Covid norms to auto and taxi drivers operating in the city and repeatedly stressed them on the imminent need of following the norms for their safety and also the general public commuting in their vehicles in view of alarming rise of Covid cases in the city.

With the pandemic second wave intensified in the city, it is rather imperative on the part of the private transport vehicle operators following the safety norms, he said. The drivers of private transport should act more responsibly to help the administration tide over the present severe crisis of pandemic as they are the ones who are engaged in ferrying pilgrims arriving from various states and also providing the transport facility to locals including men, women and children and also patients going to hospitals. The only way to escape from the pandemic is to follow the safety norms - wearing masks, observing social distance and sanitising hands, he said, seeking them to carry sanitisers with them for frequent use.

Warning them against any laxity in following safety norms, SP said everyone should be more responsible to check the virus to avoid any lockdown that would affect the livelihood of scores of people. Additional SP E Supraja, Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna and others were present.