Tirupati station south side entrance to be ready in a month

Tirupati : The much awaited sixth platform works in Tirupati railway station will be completed soon and the services will begin within a month. The Railway Budget 2021-22 has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the development of South Side Entry at the station through which the new platform is more easily accessible.

There is a pressing need for the new platform at the station to decongest the existing five platforms. Several incoming trains are reaching Tirupati station beyond the scheduled time due to non-availability of platforms. With around 90 trains reaching the pilgrim station daily, the five platforms proved to be inadequate which became a hurdle to introduce new trains also.

Railways got approvals from TTD to use its land which paved the way for the construction of additional platform on the station's South side. The work began in 2017 itself but went at snail's pace for various reasons. At last, the construction work was completed and the platform is ready now.

With the Rs 5 crore allotted in the budget, the entry into the station premises through the south side will become easier where some passenger amenities also will come up. This will facilitate the people at the south side to reach the station without any hurdles like traveling extra distance to come from other routes to the north side.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Guntakal, Alok Tiwari told The Hans India that after the completion of non-interlocked working of signalling in yard for commissioning new line, it can be inaugurated.

He said with the allotted Rs 5.65 crore for development of Tiruchanur railway station, passenger amenities will be provided. Since the station was already commissioned, the focus will be on other amenities.

To a question, he said due to the fund crisis and lack of immediate usage, the proposed construction of major building resembling seven hills were deferred for now and can be taken up in future when required.

It may be recalled that the budget also allocated Rs 1,144 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti new line project which was sanctioned in 2011-12 for a distance of 309 km with a sanctioned cost of Rs 2,289 crore.

The section between Piduguralla to Savalyapuram for a distance of 46 kms is completed while the works in the remaining stations are in progress.