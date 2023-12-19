Tirupati: SVIMS doctor gets Young Surgeon of India award

Live
Tirupati: Dr M Jayachandra Reddy, Oncology specialist and OSD at Srinivasa Balaji institute of Oncology, SVIMS, bagged the prestigious award of Young Surgeon of India given by the Association of Surgeons of India.
The award was presented to Dr Jayachandra Reddy at the annual convention of the Association held in Visakhapatnam. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi lauded the SVIMS doctor, who is also honorary advisor to the AP government on cancer treatment and chemotherapy daycare centres. The Association of Surgeon India (ASI), set up in 1938, has been presenting the award to surgeons, after a senior experts committee selects young surgeons aged below 40 years.
