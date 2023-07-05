Tirupati: SVU gives nod to proposal on alternative fuel innovations

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Innovation and Incubation Centre (Research and Development team) accepted the proposal in principle towards alternate fuel innovations, from Srinivas Dharanikota, founder-director of SARASADAS AUTO (OPC) Pvt Ltd, to do the research and develop alternate fuels and contribute to save the pollution free earth and create the new era of alternate fuel innovation in the SV University incubation centre.

As part of this, a seminar was conducted on Tuesday at SV University Senate hall and interacted with students and invited them with the opportunity to participate in R&D, Invention and Innovation on alternate fuels and EV eco system development in the SVU Innovation and Incubation centre. The centre has lab facilities with adequate equipment like Mechatronics, processing, testing, capacity management and assembling support systems to do research to convert ideas and thoughts into business opportunities.

SVU Dean R&D Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Prof T Ramashri of ECE department, Vamsi Krishna Rayala, CEO, RUSA projects and RUSA team from SV university took part in the seminar.

Prof Vijaya Bhaskar Rao said that the world is facing greenhouse gases of CO, CO2, SO2, HC and particulates can be found in the exhaust gasses to reduce the pollution, there are several efforts made worldwide on alternate fuels.

Electric Vehicles have obtained reasonable market stake in public community methods and the energy storage technologies are advancing every day, worldwide. Lithium Ion, Lithium Sulfur, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide etc are the types of batteries with the higher storage and more charge cycles capability.