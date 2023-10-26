Tirupati: TAV demands reconsideration of decision

Tirupati : It’s not proper on the part of the AP government to reject the proposal for 1% TTD budgetary allocation towards Tirupati development, observed leaders of various political parties and organisations and demanded the State government in one voice to reconsider its decision.

The political parties including CPM, CPI, CPI (ML) New Democracy, RPI, AAP and trade unions AITUC, CITU, IFTU and other organisations came together under common banner of ‘Tirupati Abhivrudhi Vedika’ (TAV) (Forum for Tirupati Development). They staged a dharna near TTD administrative building here on Wednesday to press the government to reconsider its decision rejecting the proposal sent by the TTD for 1% annual budgetary allocation on Tirupati development, in the interest of lakhs of pilgrims visiting Tirupati for darshan.

Affirming of continuing their struggle under TAV, they made it clear the flight will go on till the government agrees to the TTD proposal. The leaders said that the YSRCP government is afraid of Hindu outfits including RSS, VHP and BJP, who called for a State-wide agitation against the TTD Trust Board resolution for 1% budgetary allocation every year, rejected the proposal in utter disregard of the opinions of the Tirupati people, who are in favour TTD allocation of funds for city development keeping in view the large number of pilgrims arriving from various places to the city for darshan.

They also fumed fire on BJP, RSS and VHP, which stoutly opposed the proposal and said these Hindu organisations for long acting against the development of the city and urged the people to teach them a lesson. They did not spared the ruling YSRCP and opposition parties TDP and JSP from their fierce attack for remaining silent on the government rejecting TTD proposal and added that it is clear that these parties hobnobbing with BJP unmindful of the saffron party remaining against the city development by opposing the proposal.

Senior leaders K Murali (CPM) and R Harikrishna (CPI-ML New Democracy) criticised the YSRCP leaders including city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others not reacting to the government rejection, while other leaders P Murali (CPI), A Krishna Prasad (BRS), Venkatachalapathy (AAP) and P Anjaiah urged the city MLA and TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy to lead a delegation of all parties, organisations and prominent citizens from the city to meet chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to press the government to agree to the TTD proposal in the interests of Tirupati and its people.

TAV Convener T Subramanyam, leaders G Balasubrahmanyam, KNN Prasada 0Rao, Chinnam Penchalaiah, Sailakhmi and others were present.