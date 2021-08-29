Tirupati: TDP flays surging prices of fuel, essential ITEMs

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party staged protests at all constituency headquarters in the district against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities in the state. The party leaders flayed the state government for the price rise and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failures. Novel protests were held at several places.

Gas cylinders and two-wheelers have been kept on bullock carts symbolising the abnormal price hike. In GD Nellore, the party workers organised a 'Vanta-Varpu' rally and a garlanded donkey was taken out on a bullock cart. Criticising the government for the price surge, the leaders called for the CM's resignation for failing in controlling the prices of essentials in the state.

Party Tirupati Parliamentary leader G Narasimha Yadav took part in the protests while his Chittoor Parliamentary counterpart Pulivarthy Nani led the protests at Chandragiri. Constituency in-charges staged the protests at their respective constituencies. Party workers have actively participated in large numbers in all constituencies and raised slogans against the government.

In their speeches, the leaders lashed out at the state government for imposing taxes even on garbage collection and not giving any respite to the people from the huge tax burden of fuel and essential commodities. After coming to power, the YSRCP government has increased the burden on electricity, sand, liquor, LPG, petrol, diesel, property tax among various other things.

It has not even focussed on the road repairs and the bad state of roads have caused several accidents. Unable to bear the burden of petro prices, the people in the border areas have been crossing the state borders to fill the petrol and diesel in Tamil Nadu limits.

The leaders warned that the TDP will stand by the people and fight against the rising prices. If the government fails to take steps to bring down the prices, TDP will intensify the agitation. They even criticised the Central government for the steep hike in petro prices.

Tirupati Parliament Telugu Mahila president Chakrala Usha, Chittoor Parliament Telugu Mahila president Aruna, JD Rajasekhar, A Harikrishna, G Vijaya Kumar, Parasa Rathnam, M Devanarayana Reddy, P Sridhar Varma, RC Munikrishna and several other leaders took part in protests at various places.