Tirupati: Team from AP Chambers explores Business possibilities at Sri City

Tirupati: A 20-member team of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce, headed by P Krishna Prasad, president and P Bhaskar Rao, president (Elect) visited Sri City on Monday. The intent of their visit was to witness and gain first-hand knowledge about Sri City, assess its business potential and explore the possibility of investing.

The delegation that included members from prominent business houses and management consultants, actively interacted with Sri City officials and the senior managers of industrial units. Later they went around the campus and visited NSK Springs, a Japanese automobile components production unit.

C Ramesh Kumar, vice-president (customer relations), Sri City briefed them about the unique features of mega industrial park and highlighted the advantages of doing business in Sri City. Founder MD Ravindra Sannareddy in a message said that the visit of Chambers was very important for them as they lead business across diversified fields and their views and suggestions will be useful for its growth.