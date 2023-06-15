  • Menu
Tirupati: Three elephants die after being hit by tempo vehicle

Tirupati: Three elephants were fatally knocked down by a speeding truck on Chittoor -Palamaner highway on Wednesday night.When the herd of elephants...

Tirupati: Three elephants were fatally knocked down by a speeding truck on Chittoor -Palamaner highway on Wednesday night.

When the herd of elephants crossing the road at Jagamarla Cross in forest section, they were hit by an Eicher truck leading the death of three on the spot.

After the locals informed Forest officials reached the area for enquiry.

