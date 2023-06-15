Live
- Guntur DRM inspects safety steps in Nandyal station
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
Tirupati: Three elephants die after being hit by tempo vehicle
Tirupati: Three elephants were fatally knocked down by a speeding truck on Chittoor -Palamaner highway on Wednesday night.
When the herd of elephants crossing the road at Jagamarla Cross in forest section, they were hit by an Eicher truck leading the death of three on the spot.
After the locals informed Forest officials reached the area for enquiry.
