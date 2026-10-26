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Tirupati to host CII regional summit

In Short

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar confirmed that more than 65 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, generating thousands of jobs for local youth

Tirupati District Collector and District Election Authority Dr S Venkateswar S, IAS, briefing media persons on Sunday regarding preparations for the upcoming CII Regional Summit at Sri City
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Tirupati District Collector and District Election Authority Dr S Venkateswar S, IAS, briefing media persons on Sunday regarding preparations for the upcoming CII Regional Summit at Sri City

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Tirupati: A major regional summit organized as part of the upcoming 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit will take place at KREA University premises in Sri City on Monday, October 26.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar confirmed on Sunday that all administrative and logistical arrangements for the event have been completed. The summit will focus on highlighting investment opportunities and driving industrial growth across five southern districts: Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, and SPSR Nellore. Over 65 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the proceedings, which are projected to generate direct employment for thousands of local youth.

Collector Venkateswar stated that the summit will actively promote investments across diverse sectors, including electronics, food processing, space technology, tourism, hospitality, automobile components, pharmaceuticals, solar products, logistics, packaging, recycling, and footwear manufacturing.

Special attention will be directed toward strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event will provide a dedicated platform for local industrialists to interact with administrative heads, showcase indigenous products, resolve institutional banking issues, and boost export capabilities.

He highlighted that this regional gathering acts as a vital precursor to the flagship 31st CII Partnership Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13. The Sri City event is anticipated to catalyze economic expansion, accelerate infrastructure development, and unlock vast employment avenues for the youth across the Rayalaseema and

Nellore belts.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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CII SummitSri CityAndhra PradeshIndustrial GrowthInvestment Opportunities
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