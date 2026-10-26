Tirupati to host CII regional summit

Tirupati: A major regional summit organized as part of the upcoming 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit will take place at KREA University premises in Sri City on Monday, October 26.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar confirmed on Sunday that all administrative and logistical arrangements for the event have been completed. The summit will focus on highlighting investment opportunities and driving industrial growth across five southern districts: Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, and SPSR Nellore. Over 65 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the proceedings, which are projected to generate direct employment for thousands of local youth.

Collector Venkateswar stated that the summit will actively promote investments across diverse sectors, including electronics, food processing, space technology, tourism, hospitality, automobile components, pharmaceuticals, solar products, logistics, packaging, recycling, and footwear manufacturing.

Special attention will be directed toward strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event will provide a dedicated platform for local industrialists to interact with administrative heads, showcase indigenous products, resolve institutional banking issues, and boost export capabilities.

He highlighted that this regional gathering acts as a vital precursor to the flagship 31st CII Partnership Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13. The Sri City event is anticipated to catalyze economic expansion, accelerate infrastructure development, and unlock vast employment avenues for the youth across the Rayalaseema and

Nellore belts.