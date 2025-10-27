Tirupati to host South Indian Brahmin matrimonial meet on February 22

Tirupati: Tirupati District Brahmin Sanghala Seva Samithi, in association with Tirupati Brahmin Samajam (TBS), will host a South Indian matrimonial meet for Brahmin brides and grooms from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on February 22, 2026. The event will be held at Sri Pushpagiri Peetadhipathi Sri Uddanda Ganapati Veda Patashala, Karakambadi Road, Mangalam in the city.

Announcing the event, Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Association (APBSS) Vice-President Vedam Hariprasad said, “Our matrimonial platform has received unprecedented support over the past four years. We are continuing this initiative next year, bringing together families from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. We encourage Brahmin friends and relatives to utilise this platform to help the new brides and grooms connect.”

The event will coincide with Bheemaratha Shanti Shashtipurthi Mahotsav on the same day. District president N Narasimhacharya, State Convener Mallikarjun Sharma, State Joint Secretary Reddy Prakash, District Executive President Kothapalli Vijay Kumar, Vippagunta Sivakumar among others were present.