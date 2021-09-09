Tirupati: TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi inspects Covid care centres

Tirupati: TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi on Wednesday evening inspected the Covid Care Centres at Tondavada and Tiruchanur (Padmavati Nilayam) near here where medicines and also foodgrains stocked for supply to all other Covid care centres also at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Madhavam in the city.

The JEO inspected and reviewed the quality of food and medical services being provided to Covid patients besides the stock registers both inward and outward registers maintained in the stores at the Covid care centres.

Speaking to staff later the JEO instructed them to avoid huge stocks of food materials and medicine at the centres and keep stocks sufficient for a few weeks, as TTD is ready to provide them immediately on request to replenish the stock.

The officials informed the JEO that while 282 patients were under treatment in Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, 131 were at Thondavada Centre.

She noted the existence of surplus staff present at the Covid care Centres and made many suggestions to doctors, medical staff and catering staff for the better service of Covid affected.

It may be noted here that, TTD as part of its social service, TTD took up the responsibility of providing foodgrains, pulses, oil, medicines required for Covid Care Centres located in and around the pilgrim city.