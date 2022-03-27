Tirupati: TTD raises free darshan tokens to cope with rush

Tirupati: The pilgrim rush in Tirumala is continuing unabated. Keeping in view the influx of pilgrims, TTD increased the Time-slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens issued for darshan on Saturday and Sunday to 40,000 as against 30,000 issued last week.

On Saturday, the counters where the tokens are issued at Bhudevi complex near Alipiri RTC bus stand, Srinivasam and Govindraja Swamy choultry witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims availing the tokens for free darshan on Sunday (March 27). Long queue of pilgrims patiently waiting to get the tokens was seen at all the three centres where tokens are being issued here. However, the pilgrim rush came down by evening.

With increase in SSD tokens, the darshan in Tirumala temple is ranging from 65,000 to 70,000 daily and on weekends it is more than 75,000.