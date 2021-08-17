Tirupati: UCR creates awareness among DWCRA women on Covid

Tirupati: Tirupati unit of Unani Clinical Research (UCR), a Central government organisation, created awareness on coronavirus and precautions to be taken to DWCRA women and distributed unani medicine as immunity boosters to them here on Monday.

The programme was organised by advocate Venkateswarlu. Sidda Ethics Committee member Dr Balaji Deekshithulu who attended as chief guest said Sidda medicines can work effectively as preventive medicine for coronavirus.

He said Kabasura Neer is being provided by the government to the inpatients of all Covid Care Centres in the State.

Apart from using medicine, he sought everyone to follow Covid norms like wearing mask, maintaining physical distance, washing hands thoroughly, besides carrying out regular exercises and taking calorific diet Doctor Rajyalakshmi said the spices using for preparing recipes on a daily basis at homes are used in the preparation of Kabasura Neer concoction and it does not cause any harm to the users. UCR members Muthu and Jayalakshmi were present.