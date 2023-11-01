Tirupati: Value addition of products key for farmers to get more profits

Tirupati: The Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Tirupati, has organised a brainstorming session on ‘Enhancing farmers’ income through technology fusion, capacity building and value chains’ here on Tuesday. Delivering his inaugural address on the occasion, in-charge Director of Research Dr AV Ramana said that in the context of low share, the producers getting from every rupee spent by the consumer, there is a need of developing some strategies through this session.



He said that a farmer is receiving just Rs 150 per kg of Tobacco, but the cigarette companies are making products worth of Rs 15,000 from one kilo of Tobacco and hence it is essential for capacity building of the farmers on value addition to the produce instead of selling it as a raw product.

Directors of different farmer producer organisations (FPOs) explained different practices adopted by them to enhance the benefits to the farmers but insisted that there is a need for strengthening of FPO members on technologies, marketing etc.

Dr SV Ramana Rao, Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, Hyderabad, informed that most of the FPOs are failing due to preparation of improper business plans and for sustainability of FPOs they should focus on all areas from seed to marketing, value chain etc and prepare a suitable business plan. Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Prof R Sarada Jayalakshmi informed that a plant breeder, who develops a new variety, should also be responsible for the spread of the variety among the farming community. She also emphasised that need based capacity building programmes to farmers, farm women and rural youth by the University which will enhance productivity and retain the youth in Agriculture.

On this occasion, the first and second Cohort of ANGRAU Agri Business Incubator received the second instalment grant of Rs 63.80 lakhs for their start-ups.

Dr C Ramana, Dr G Prabahakar Reddy, Dr Sathya Gopal and others took part.