Tirupati: Vigilance officials slap fine on 14 meat shops

Tirupati: As part of a statewide special drive, the Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths raided meat and fish selling shops here on Sunday. They checked the weighing machines at shops located at various places in the city including Leelamahal area and Srinivasapuram area.

In the raid, the vigilance officials found some traders cheating the customers by tampering with the weighing machines and slapped fines on 14 shopowners.

Speaking on the occasion, District Vigilance and Enforcement Officer Eswar Reddy said the department conducted raids following complaints from public on the tampering of weighing machines by the meat and fish sellers.

With the directions from Vigilance and Enforcement DGP Sankha Bratha, he said they raided the meat and fish selling shops and fined 14 shopkeepers.